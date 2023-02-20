Our Communities Together will helping ordinary people deal with the crippling effects of the cost-of-living crisis across Wales.

Newsquest, publisher of the South Wales Argus, is working with Community Foundation Wales to launch Our Communities Together – A cost of living crisis appeal.

We are asking readers and businesses to donate whatever they can. And thanks to the support of larger donors, every £1 given by readers, will see £2 given to local causes so every donation will help.

David Davies, secretary of state for Wales and MP for Monmouth, said:" I have long admired the South Wales Argus for its strong local campaigns and continued dedication to support the communities it serves.

"I have no doubt the generosity of Argus readers, businesses and organisations will come together to make this appeal a success and help those hit hardest by the cost of living crisis."

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: "It's been great to see the launch of the Argus' Communities Together appeal, especially given that money kindly donated by readers and businesses alike will be match funded up to the overall value of £25,000

"Times are tough for so many of our communities here in Newport and right across Gwent, but I'm certain the appeal will make a real difference to the vital work organisations and charities are doing across the region".

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen and Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade, said: "Many people across Torfaen are struggling with the cost of living crisis, so I wholeheartedly welcome support the South Wales Argus’ Our Communities Together campaign.

"I’m sure that this will go a long way in supporting local organisations who are doing vital work helping people in our community.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We know that many of our residents are struggling financially because of the cost-of-living crisis but also that organisations that support them are also finding it hard as their costs rise.

“We have been working with partners to help residents and support groups during this challenging time and so welcome this fund-raising effort by Newsquest that could make a real difference to the lives of people in our city and other parts of Wales.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Newsquest, to all those who contribute to the appeal and the generous larger donors who will double their act of kindness.”