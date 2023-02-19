Flooding incidents were reported right across the region as the Met Office declared a red-level weather warning, meaning there was a danger to life.

Dennis was the second major patch of bad weather to strike South Wales in just a few weeks, hot on the heels of Storm Ciara.

And sadly, it would only be a few more weeks after Storm Dennis that we all found ourselves in the middle of another crisis, when the Covid-19 pandemic began and then reached the UK.

Storm rescuers in Usk. Image: Dawn Kate

Scenes like this (above), in Usk, were commonplace as the severity of Storm Dennis became plain to see.

Firefighters were joined by other rescue organisations to reach stranded residents whose homes had become surrounded by flood waters.

High river levels in Monmouth.

Rivers had to cope with enormous amounts of extra water during the storm and in the days after. Here (above) some customers at The Gate House in Monmouth had a drink while watching the river surging past the pub.

Caerleon amphitheatre was flooded during Storm Dennis. Image: Jennifer Wareham

The storm also led to some bizarre scenes, including the Ancient Roman amphitheatre in Caerleon being turned into a lake.

Crosskeys RFC was devastated by floods. Image: Colin Vernalls

The flooding also meant several sports clubs faced serious problems, with not just waterlogged pitches but also major damage to clubhouses and other buildings.

Crosskeys, Bedwas, and Blackwood rugby clubs were all among the local teams to suffer during the storm.

At Bedwas RFC, the club said "our lounge, function room, bar, cellar and rugby facilities have taken extensive and serious damage".

Bridge damage in Pontymister. Images: left: Danielle Orchard, right: Rhys Davies

One of the most striking images from Storm Dennis was that of a tree branch which had smashed right through a concrete bridge in Pontymister.

River Usk at Usk during Storm Dennis.

Only essential travel was advised during the red, and later amber, weather warnings, and in many cases the emergency services shut off the worst-affected routes for the safety of drivers.

At the height of the flooding in Monmouthshire, the River Usk had nearly reached the top of the arches of the main bridge in the town of Usk.

There were similar scenes in Monmouth where the Wye Bridge had been blocked by trees and other debris swept along by the raging river.

Amy Price (centre) with, L-R, mum Lisa Williams, dog Lily, stepdad Simon Williams, and dog Charlie. Driving the tractor is John Young. Pictures: Amy Price

Finally, on a happier note, there was a remarkable rescue for one family in the village of Llanover.

Cut off by flooding all around their home, they called for help and a local farmer was on hand to rescue them, in the bucket of his digger.

Driver John Young came to their aid after they'd spent nine hours trapped in their house, which had become filled with five feet of water.