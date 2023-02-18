Tiddles, who is a male Domestic Short Hair white and brown Tabby, was born in July 2022 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Tiddles came into us in November 2022. He is a very sweet kitten with a lot of energy. He is a very playful character and will require a home with plenty of space, as he is a bit of a climber.

"We were told by his previous owners that he can be quite aggressive but we have not seen this within our cattery.

"From what we have seen, he loves attention and adores a fuss.

"Tiddles was apparently quite aloof and destructive within his previous home, being kept as an indoor cat - therefore, potential adopters need to be aware of this.

"He is not fussy with his food and will eat anything you put in front of him."

The spokesman said: "Tiddles' back left knee can sometimes pop in and out of place, this was spotted by our local vet. The vet assured us that cat's can cope very well with this and that it can be quite common. Potential adopters must be aware of this for future purposes."

There is no age limit for any children in a potential new home for Tiddles and he could potentially live with another cat but not a dog, as he is very scared around them.

It is recommended that he have access to outdoors due to destruction/behaviour within the previous home.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/