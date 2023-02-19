WE SET the theme for this week as 'modern'.
As usual we got a fantastic response from member of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Sculpture at Spytty sports park in Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
A wind turbine. Picture: Ben Warner
Jewellery made by photographer Nicky Deacon
A modern Mini next to an original. Picture: Sarah Williams
A modern bench in Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
These a sign of modern times. Picture: Jason Jones
Modern buildings being built in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Cat with a computer. Does it get any more modern than that? Picture: Matthew John Morris
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here