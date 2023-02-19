WE SET the theme for this week as 'modern'.

As usual we got a fantastic response from member of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Dragon: Sculpture: Spytty sports park in Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

Sculpture at Spytty sports park in Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

South Wales Argus: Energy: A wind turbine. Picture: Ben Warner

A wind turbine. Picture: Ben Warner

South Wales Argus: Modern: Jewellery made by photographer Nicky Deacon

Jewellery made by photographer Nicky Deacon

South Wales Argus: Mini: A modern version next to an original. Picture: Sarah Williams

A modern Mini next to an original. Picture: Sarah Williams

South Wales Argus: Seat: A modern bench in Newport . Picture: Sian McDermott

A modern bench in Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Tests: These a sign of modern times. Picture: Jason Jones

These a sign of modern times. Picture: Jason Jones

South Wales Argus: Background: Modern buildings being built Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Modern buildings being built in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Meow: Cat with a computer. Picture: Matthew John Morris

Cat with a computer. Does it get any more modern than that? Picture: Matthew John Morris