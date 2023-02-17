When planning permission was granted for the car park to serve those driving to the Severn Tunnel Junction railway station councillors insisted that at least 10 per cent of spaces with electric vehicle charging points be in place when it opens.

But now that condition has been relaxed, with Monmouthshire County Council – which had applied for planning permission for the 172 space car park at Station Road, Rogiet – blaming a worldwide shortage on parts required for the charging points.

The car park had been controversial as the council had, in 2021, awarded itself planning permission without putting the application before its own planning committee – despite Rogiet Community Council objecting to the plan.

As a result the permission had to be revoked and the county council submitted a new planning application which was eventually approved in July last year.

The playing fields car park next door to Severn Tunnel Junction

At that planning committee meeting councillors said they were concerned that 26 electric vehicle charging points might not be enough with all new car sales from 2030 having to be electric.

A condition was then imposed that at least 10 per cent of the bays have electric charging points before the car park comes into use.

But planners have now agreed to relax that requirement due to the parts shortage and instead the council must install the charging points within 12 months of the car park coming into use.

A report states: “Given that the overall numbers will still be delivered no conflict with planning policies has been identified.”