But these rounds are running circuits not the kind that his brewery Tiny Rebel usually serve up in bars in Newport, the Welsh capital Cardiff and right across the country.

Brad, aged 35 and partner Camilla, 37, are getting ready to compete in the two lung-busting running events in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

The Admiral City of Newport Half is on Sunday, March 5, while the London Marathon is on Sunday, April 23.

Brad, who with business partner Gareth Williams, established the internationally renowned brewery in his home town of Newport 11 years ago, is a long time supporter of the Gwent and South Powys hospice.

Brad said: "Mills and me are both deep in training for London and Newport events and really excited about it and hope to raise loads for the hospice.

"We've seen first-hand how the support and care that St David's Hospice Care has given has helped our friends and families through the toughest of times, which is why we have been supporters of this charity, both personally and as Tiny Rebel Brewery.

"Charities really suffered during the pandemic and it's taken a while to get back to normality with charitable giving and events, but over this time the cost of running the hospice has continued to increase, so we believe it's important to keep its good work on people's radar."

How much does Brad think Tiny Rebel Brewery has raised for the hospice over the past decade?

"I couldn’t even begin to guess! Our work with the hospice has been wide-ranging, from holding events at our Brewery Bar in Rogerstone, to supporting the 54321 Cymru and Tour de Gwent bike rides and, back as far as 2008, completing the Welsh Three Peaks to raise funds.

"Then there is the monthly St David’s Hospice Care raffle draw and, coming up in March, the Newport Half Marathon which we have supported from the start and everything else in between.

"To try to put a figure on that would be a headache! We have a very good relationship with St David’s Hospice Care and many of the staff there too and long may that continue.

"We can't wait for this year's Newport Half and, as in previous years, we'll have a Tiny Rebel ‘free beer’ tent at the finishing line for everyone completing the half which we know gives competitors that final impetus, if needed to their aching legs over the finishing line.

"We're also both very excited about competing in the London Marathon where we hope we'll be easily spotted as we'll both be wearing eye-catching, co-branded St David's Hospice Care and Tiny Rebel running vests, in bright pink of course."

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David's Hospice Care, said: "We wish Brad and Camilla all the very best in their two marathon events.

"Brad, his family and Tiny Rebel are such brilliant supporters of the hospice. We can't thank them enough for all that they have done and continue to do for the hospice. It'll be thrilling if we're able to spot Brad and Camilla on the TV taking part in the London Marathon wearing their pink hospice Tiny Rebel vests."