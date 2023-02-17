Liam Dalton from Newport was arrested during a police crackdown on illegal e-bikes in the city and jailed for three years and six months last September.

The 27-year-old was back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Dalton benefited by £10,422.92 trafficking drugs and has £2,860 in available assets which can be seized by Gwent Police

The defendant must hand over the cash within 28 days or face an extra week in prison in default.

Dalton, of Hendre Farm Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply in 2022.