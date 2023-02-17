Social media sensation Karen's Diner opened the doors of its first Welsh branch in Friars Walk today, Friday - so we went along to see what it was like.

The chain is famous for its rude service, foul-mouthed waiting staff, and thoroughly unpleasant experience - and Newport's new branch didn't disappoint when we popped along on Friday lunchtime.

Be warned - the article and videos below contain some very un-family-friendly language.

Laura Earls (Image: Laura Earls)

Potty Karen - A shot served out of a mini toilet with murky brown liquid made with fireball and apple juice. Picture: Laura Earls

Walking through the door, we were immediately greeted by the manager, who told me: "You look like you're going to s**t yourself, do you need an adult nappy in case it stinks?", before telling my friend "If she is going to cry take her to the f***ing bathroom".

Not quite what you expect when popping out for a bite of lunch.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Royale Karen burger with a city Karen cocktail

We were then guided - albeit reluctantly - to a table by a waitress, who proceeded to throw the menus on the table. We loved the American diner-style décor, but there wasn't much else about the experience that could be called pleasant.

Not long after sitting down one of the staff pulled up a chair next to us and asked: "Are you going to f*****g order drinks yet?" Not wishing to be subjected to more abuse, we quickly opted for a City Karen cocktail, which was similar to a woohoo with vodka, grenadine and lime.

And when they arrived these cocktails were pure alcohol, with less juice and enough to get a person tipsy in one sitting. Alongside those were a strawberry sparkle shooter, that we were told to drink straight away. We didn't need to be asked twice.

Video: Laura Earls

While waiting for our food, we were thrown crayons and colouring-in to keep us occupied. We felt less like two adult women and more like a pair of naughty schoolgirls waiting for the headmaster or mistress to come and shout at us.

Shortly after, a hat was slapped on my friend’s head labelling her a 'fake blonde', and she was branded a "boring b****" for ordering a Coca-Cola alongside her alcohol.

Ten minutes later our food - a royale Karen chicken burger and the 'Karen’s American cousin', Wagyu beef with bacon, cheese and salad - was slapped onto our table so hard the lime fell off my glass. Not to miss a chance to berate me, I was immediately told to "clean it f*****g up".

Thankfully after the ordeal we'd been put through, the food was good - the burger in particular was amazing, and was only slightly spoiled when one of the waiters came past and ripped up my colouring and threw the paper all over me.

The male waiter then proceeded to mock my grey hair and asked if I'd got dressed in the dark.

Managing to remain professional - narrowly - we were then brought a grim-looking drink called a Potty Karen - a strong-smelling brown liquid served out of a miniature toilet. It was exactly as delightful as it sounds.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The Wheel of Misfortune was brought out for fun and games

Thankfully we somehow dodged being subjected to the Wheel of Misfortune - when staff spin a wheel of embarrassing challenges to submit their customers to. Others were not so lucky, with one diner being forced to sing Sweet Caroline, while one young boy had to do his best animal impression

Despite being hurled insult after insult and experiencing probably the worst service we've ever been subjected to, it was a lot of fun, and the food was genuinely really good.

Make sure to get your bookings in if you want to visit as it fills up fast, and, as the only branch in Wales, is likely to prove popular.

But maybe not somewhere to take Nana for a quiet afternoon out.