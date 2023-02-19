Here's some of what we found.

Paul Harley with other Asda bus users at the Duffryn store angered over the company's decision to cancel free buses

Duffryn Junior pupils start out on the route the Llantarnam Abbey on their pilgramage walk undertaken by Medieval monks

Maureen Rysdale (left) from Duffryn pictured with her daughter Jane who has nominated her mum for 'Mum in a Million' competition. Picture: Mike Urwin

Children from Duffryn Community Link had cycling training at the Newport Velodrome

Ryan Hathaway and Sophia White works on the roundabout into Duffryn, as part of a series of projects by a group of youngsters improving the estate

Aimee Hunt looks at healthy food as part of a new Health Challenge Wales initiaive at Duffryn High School

Duffryn Youth Link Talent Crew in a dancing mood at the workshops held at the Hilton Hotel in Newport: Stacey Harris, Kikaya Newberry, Rhiah Cotterell, Kelly Byrom, Aimee James, Tia Timmins, Laura Davies, Sheils Olsen, and Ceri Ann Felkin

Phil Child, of Aneurin Bevan Court, Duffryn, whose knitting is helping raise funds for St David's Foundation

Duffryn High School pupil, Alex Currie, with the High Sheriff Brian Watkins, after receiving the High Sheriff's Award

(L-R) Kate Pesticcio, 10, and Kate Cluer, 11, harvest potatoes from the vegetable patch in the Duffryn Link organic garden

(L-R) Duffryn High School assistant head teacher Martin Davies and head Jon Wilson man the school gate during the lunch hour to stop pupils leaving the premises without permission