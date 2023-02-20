Wayne Wren and Michael Anthony targeted their vulnerable victim who lived alone in a remote cottage in a rural area of Newport.

They were high on drugs when they shone a torch in the face of their terrified victim who was in his bed and threatened to kill him.

The burglars also threatened to cut off his fingers unless he told them the PIN of his debit and credit cards.

They stole jewellery of sentimental value that had belonged to the victim’s late wife.

His ordeal lasted an hour and he was still bound when police found him after the raiders fled.

Wayne Wren

Judge Shomon Khan blasted the pair and told them they’d committed a “chilling” crime that seemed “like something you read about in a book or see on TV”.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “It was at around 3.30am on October 29 last year when the defendants broke in.

“The victim was asleep in his bedroom when he was woken up by a torch being shone in his face.

Michael Anthony

“One of them told him, ‘Don’t move or we’ll kill you.’

“Michael Anthony had a knife he was brandishing and he was demanding money.”

The thugs then tied the elderly man’s wrists together and made the PIN threats before Anthony stole his car and went to a cashpoint to withdraw as much money as he could.

Wren was left to keep guard of the complainant.

The defendants showed little emotion after being jailed for 16 years each at Cardiff Crown Court

The burglars were caught when detectives checked CCTV footage covering the cash machine which gave Anthony away while Wren’s fingerprints were found on the empty jewellery box.

Wren, 42, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, and Anthony, 45, of no fixed abode, Newport, admitted aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, theft and fraud.

Miss Jackson said Wren had 48 previous convictions for 103 offences that included burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Anthony had 20 previous convictions for 47 offences and had served five years in prison for burglary.

The court heard both defendants had “entrenched” drug addictions and were “remorseful” for their crime.

Judge Khan told them: “You have committed a truly terrible crime.

“It’s like something you read about in a book or see on TV.

“The victim could barely comprehend this was happening to him.

“You invaded a 78-year-old vulnerable man’s home and subjected him to a horrifying ordeal.

“It was shameful, shameful behaviour.”

Wren and Anthony were each jailed for 16 years.

The sentences were made up of a 12-year custodial term plus an extended term on licence of four years once they are released.