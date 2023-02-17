GWENT Police have provided an update on an early-morning crash on a major road between Newport and Cwmbran.
Officers were called to an incident involving a lorry and a van in the area around Rougemont School on the A4051 shortly before 8am.
Eyewitnesses reported the van was towing a wood chipper on a trailer.
The crash led to heavy traffic in the area, with commuter and school traffic already on the roads at that time.
Gwent Police have now confirmed that nobody was injured in the crash.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4051 at around 7.50am on Friday, February 17,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“The collision involved a lorry and a van, there were no injuries reported.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”
