Tarin Jones and Hayleigh Matthews appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on December 8 and February 9 respectively.

The court heard the pair had set up selling groups on Facebook and were advertising hundreds of items – including fake Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Givenchy clothing, as well as counterfeit Nike and Adidas products, all at bargain prices.

Officers from Torfaen council’s Trading Standards team also found counterfeit shoes, bags, and Apple AirPods when searching the pair’s properties.

Jones, 25, from Porthmawr Road in Northville, Cwmbran, admitted three charges of selling and possessing for sale counterfeit goods.

She was sentenced to a conditional discharge for a period of 12 months and ordered to pay costs of £419.85, and a £22 victim surcharge.

Matthews, 41, from Cardigan Close in Croesyceiliog, also pleaded guilty to three charges of selling counterfeit Apple AirPods, and possessing for sale fake designer bags.

She was fined £350, and was ordered to pay costs of £400.12 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for environment said: “This should be seen as a deterrent to people who think they can make money by selling fake goods via social media platforms.

“Torfaen’s Trading Standards team works extremely hard to tackle the sale and supply of counterfeit goods.

“People caught selling such items don't just risk getting a fine, their financial affairs can also be investigated, where courts can confiscate any monies or assets that they can't prove have been earned legitimately.

“They also risk the possibility of facing a prison sentence.

“Counterfeit goods are usually of poor quality and can sometimes be unsafe.

“Through purchasing such items, consumers are supporting illegal and criminal traders, and undermining legitimate businesses.

“I am urging residents to only buy goods from reputable or accredited sellers.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit goods can contact the Torfaen Trading Standards team on 01633 647623 or via e-mail on trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk.