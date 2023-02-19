A DEALER who made £40,000 selling drugs was told to pay back just £330.
Ben Morgan, 37, from Tredegar was jailed for nearly six years in 2022 for trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamine, Valium and a sedative called benzodiazepine.
The third-strike drug dealer was back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.
Morgan benefited by £40,059.22 from the drug trade but has only £330 in available assets which can be seized by Gwent Police.
The defendant must hand over the cash within 28 days or face an extra 14 days in prison in default.
Morgan, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, was sent to prison last year after he admitted being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamine and Valium.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of benzodiazepine with intent to supply.
