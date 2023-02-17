Gwent Police has confirmed that Pontypool and Cwmbran neighbourhood policing teams arrested a man in connection with “numerous shoplifting offences”.

The man has since been charged and remains in custody.

What Gwent Police have said

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “A male has been arrested by Cwmbran Neighbourhood Policing Team and Pontypool Neighbourhood Policing Team, on suspicion of committing numerous shoplifting offences.

“He has been charged and remanded in police custody. He will be put before the next court.”