Pupils from Pillgwenlly Primary School joined community volunteers at the Newport, nature and people exhibit at the Riverfront Theatre to draw pictures and learn about the importance of nature.

The school were part of the clean-up project to transform the Tumps and the so-called 'Road to Nowhere', with beautiful artwork showcasing the creatures that were found in the area.

Miss Hill, teacher of the year four class at Pillgwenlly Primary School said: “The children need to really understand how important insects are, as they often get overlooked.

The next generation to look after the environment.

“They need to realise when they are out in the environment in their own gardens or the school garden how important they are especially the bumblebees.

“We have been learning through our own project in class on endangered species, and the impact they can have on the environment.

“We are making sure the awareness is there of those little creatures, and making sure they are not littering as that is a huge thing we encourage at our school and take pride in it.

“They are our future and need to take pride in it, making sure they are looking after the planet for their own benefit and the future.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s incredible to see them at the exhibit, it has taken the purpose beyond the classroom, and they have been more passionate about it than I have seen this term.”

The children’s artwork is on display until the end of the Newport, Nature and People exhibit at the end of this week.

Pupils at the school have also voiced their concerns about the environment and nature spaces before they were transformed into nature hubs.

Sue Colwill, Friends of the Road nature volunteer added: “Its brilliant that the pupils of Pillgwenlly attended the exhibit as they have been part of the project since it started.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Artwork on display by year four pupils at Pillgwenlly Primary School.

“The artwork on the banners is theirs, on their visit to the exhibit on Tuesday, they learned about insects, eco systems and rubbish and have produced some fantastic drawings.

“It shows how engaged they are in the insect world, and how it relates to them out and about in the environment.

“This is our future generation for years to come, and it has been nice to have them part of it, they have been interested in the journeys of the clean ups of the two sights and have asked interesting questions.

“It is nice that all schools are hopefully getting into nature and starting their own little eco zones.”