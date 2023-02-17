Traffic Wales has confirmed an overnight closure on a section of the A4042 between Abergavenny and Pontypool.

The road will be closed southbound between the Court Farm Roundabout – near the Horse and Jockey pub – and Pontypool Roundabout – also known as the McDonald’s Roundabout.

The carriageway will been closed between 8pm this evening (Friday) and 6am tomorrow, Saturday, February 18.

The closure is in place to allow for roadworks, and a diversion will be in place.