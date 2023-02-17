A SECTION of a major road in Torfaen will be closed overnight.
Traffic Wales has confirmed an overnight closure on a section of the A4042 between Abergavenny and Pontypool.
The road will be closed southbound between the Court Farm Roundabout – near the Horse and Jockey pub – and Pontypool Roundabout – also known as the McDonald’s Roundabout.
The carriageway will been closed between 8pm this evening (Friday) and 6am tomorrow, Saturday, February 18.
The closure is in place to allow for roadworks, and a diversion will be in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here