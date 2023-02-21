After the arrival of her son Mark, CeriAnn White trained as a nail technician, and set up Nails By CeriAnn – which designs and sells press-on nails, as well as a range of organic, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics.

Just under a year after launching the business, Mrs White has been selected as a finalist in two national awards, and has been nominated in a third.

“Before Mark came along I was a carer,” she said. “I wanted to do something that means I can still be around and be with him.

“I loved getting my nails done, but it’s a bit of a faff. And with the pandemic, it also made it difficult for people to go and get them done. So I thought to myself ‘Let’s give it a go’.

“I suffer from depression and anxiety, so this is something that focuses my mind. It gives me a bit of time to work on my designs and improve. There’s just endless possibilities.

A selection of designs by Nails By CeriAnn. (Image: CeriAnn White)

“My son loves it as well, and even helps out with it – posting the parcels and everything!

“I like the freedom – there’s no pressure and I can experiment with designs. And it’s nice to be able to spend time with Mark and do something I enjoy.”

Mrs White said that she had never considered herself to be artistic, but had “surprised herself” when it came to designing nails.

Nails By CeriAnn also offers fun and creative designs. (Image: CeriAnn White)

And less than a year after launching, she has been selected as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards ‘Best Gel Nails’ category, and Nails By CeriAnn was selected as a finalist in the 2023 Beauty Full Awards, as well as being nominated for ‘Nail Technician of the Year 2023’ in the Social Media Hair and Beauty Awards.

“Honestly I could’ve cried,” she said when asked about the nominations.

“But to get those, and seeing customers coming back and new customers coming in, it makes me feel I’m doing something right.

“I’m not expecting to win, but even to be nominated and recognised is such an achievement in itself. Anything else is a bonus.”