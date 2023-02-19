Plas Newydd Cottage is a "spacious and stylish" family home tucked away in the countryside near Usk.

The Monmouthshire town is a much sought-after location and was crowned by The Sunday Times the "best place to live" in Wales in 2021, and shortlisted for the same title last year.

Archer and Co are managing the sale, and have placed a guide price of £1.35 million on the home.

The kitchen at Plas Newydd Cottage near Usk. (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)

The cottage was once a coach house and stables but is now marketed as a "dream home combining character and elegance with versatility".

Previously used as two separate properties, it has more recently been lived in as a "substantial five-bed family home".

A sitting room area at Plas Newydd Cottage near Usk. (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)

A big selling point of Plas Newydd Cottage is its "versatility", according to the agents, who cite the "choice of reception spaces for social gatherings - plus rooms that can happily be used for a variety of functions including a home office, study, games room or even more bedrooms".

Behind the property's "charming period facade" you'll find a "sophisticated and beautiful dream home that offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a choice of appealing reception rooms".

A sitting room area at Plas Newydd Cottage near Usk. (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)

The central hallway "welcomes with an ocean of light and sophisticated decor".

The "elegant" living room has "ample space for friends and family to relax", while the "well-equipped, luxury" kitchen has a breakfast bar and island, and is "the perfect place to join the cook for a chat as they create a feast".

One of the bedrooms at Plas Newydd Cottage near Usk. (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)

The home's master bedroom is a "calm space to relax and sleep", and leads into a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room.

An en-suite bathroom, meanwhile, is a "luxury space that is a showcase for sophisticated and tasteful design".

Outside, you'll find a "charming, private front courtyard", featuring the "archways that used to welcome the horses and carriages that are now incorporated into the facade of the property".

The grounds of Plas Newydd Cottage near Usk. (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)

"The location is as special as the house, tucked away on a hillside with a garden that extends up the slope to boast Usk Valley and castle views," the agents add.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01291 441699.