Jay Hopkins, 20, sank his teeth into the constable’s hand with his lawyer claiming he had tried to place his client in a choke hold.

The defendant, who was caught with a knife and a small amount of cannabis, failed to provide a specimen when suspected of driving under the influence.

Hopkins was suffering from "mental health difficulties" at the time of the incident.

He was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for two years.

During an earlier hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court last month, David Thomas, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was driving a Renault Clio on the A467 in Abercarn when he crashed into a tree and a lamppost.

“He walked away from the vehicle but the police arrived and spoke to him.

“The defendant was initially fully cooperative with them and was searched.

“Offices found a Stanley knife and a small amount of drugs.”

Mr Thomas added: “He was cooperative until his girlfriend appeared on the scene.

“The defendant then bites a police officer on the hand.”

The court was told Hopkins had lost control when his partner told the police about his “mental health difficulties”.

Nathan Jones, representing Hopkins, told magistrates: “The defendant said they had tried to place him in a choke hold.”

His lawyer added: “He is a man of previous clean character and is supported in court today by him mum and dad.”

Hopkins, of Pioneer Terrace, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a specimen.

The offences took place on December 27, 2022.

Hopkins was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £548 and told to pay £85 prosecution costs and his victim £100 in compensation.