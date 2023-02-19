Four office units and a ground-floor commercial premises will be built at the Kings Chambers site in High Street, Newport City Council has confirmed.

There'll also be improved disabled access and improvements to the building's car park.

The council said the project would further transform "what was a vacant and run-down landmark building", the Kings Hotel.

Development will go ahead after the Welsh Government signed off on up to £250,000 grant funding from its Transforming Towns initiative.

The council said four office units within Kings Chambers are already let to businesses and organisations, and commercial units in neighbouring Upper Dock Street are "fully-let"

"The developer has reported that all the apartments [on the upper floors of the renovated Kings Hotel] are sold or let," the council added.

Council leader Jane Mudd said: "This has been a very successful redevelopment which has been supported by the council since the beginning as it brings together a range of occupiers and has brought a prominent property back into beneficial use.

"It also adds to the blend of housing options available in the city centre.

"I’m pleased the scheme can be completed to an equally high standard. I would like to thank the Welsh Government for its backing and the developer for making his vision a reality.

"It will complement the other work that’s been carried, including the restoration of Market Arcade and the refurbishment of Newport Market, which is helping to revive the High Street area and make it a vibrant, busy part of the city centre once again."