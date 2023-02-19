The strikes will see 40,000 workers from across Network Rail and 14 other train operators walk out over ongoing disputes on pay and working conditions.

It comes as RMT accused employers of refusing to put any new offers on the table in a statement on Thursday (February 16).

The strikes, which will take place across four days, will also see a ban on overtime work for union members at Network Rail.

When are the rail strike dates in March 2023?





Strike action will take place across three 24-hour periods in March.

The first strikes will take place on Thursday 16, Saturday 18 and Thursday 30.

There will also be action the following month on Saturday, April 1.

What train operators are striking in March?

Altogether there are 14 rail operators that will be striking over pay and working conditions.

The 14 train companies striking are:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER,

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Although Transport for Wales is not among the companies where employees will be walking out, Great Western Railway is, meaning some cross-border services are likely to be affected.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.

"Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.

"The government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies.

"However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban.

"Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months ahead."