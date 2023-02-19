HAVE you ever wondered what you’ve been rated after an Uber ride? You look at your overall rating and wonder how many five stars you have, and worse, how many one stars?
Uber has now made it easier for you to see the breakdown of your rating, showing you exactly how many of each rating you’ve received.
All Uber users can access a breakdown of their average rating in the Uber app’s new privacy centre.
How to find your Uber rating
The ratings breakdown is available to all Uber users right in the privacy centre, which can be accessed by logging into your account online or in the app.
To find your ratings breakdown go to settings, tap privacy and then privacy centre. In the privacy centre, click “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber”.
From there, scroll down to “browse your data” and then tap on “view my ratings” and your breakdown will be revealed.
In addition to viewing your ratings, users can also review their past trip information, payment details, control marketing preferences and more.
How to improve your Uber rating
Your rating is the average of your last 500 trips. If you want to help improve your rating, Uber drivers have shared some of the top reasons they hand out fewer stars.
- Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind.
- Always remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety.
- Be ready, remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you.
- Treat everyone and everything with respect. As outlined in the Uber Community Guidelines, riders and drivers should feel safe, respectful, and positive. Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated.
- Don’t slam the door! It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren’t thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.
