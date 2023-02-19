POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a person in CCTV images.
Officers want to identify the person captured on camera in connection with their investigation into "several incidents of mindless damage to a local business".
The damage was done over two days last week and "has been caused on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny in the early hours of Tuesday and Friday night".
Frogmore Street is one of the main shopping areas in Abergavenny town centre.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
The log number for this investigation is 20230218- 0166.
You can also email PC Nathan Ford with information at nathan.ford@gwent.police.uk or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here