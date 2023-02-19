Officers want to identify the person captured on camera in connection with their investigation into "several incidents of mindless damage to a local business".

The damage was done over two days last week and "has been caused on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny in the early hours of Tuesday and Friday night".

Frogmore Street is one of the main shopping areas in Abergavenny town centre.

Police released CCTV images in connection with an investigation into damage to a business in Abergavenny. (Image: Gwent Police)

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

The log number for this investigation is 20230218- 0166.

You can also email PC Nathan Ford with information at nathan.ford@gwent.police.uk or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.