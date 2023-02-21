No matter what you like on top, we can all agree there's not much better than a delicious freshly-made pancake.

And it's not just food - there's also the fun of a pancake race.

We had a look through our archvies to find these pictures of pancake races through the years.

Getting ready for the race in Tintern in 2003 were representatives of hotels and pubs in the area (L-R): Michael Ward, Rosemary Mecklenburgh, Sheryl Lawrence, Becky Ross, Barbara Butt, and Sue Cooke

Chef Michael Ward, representing The Fountain, leads the pack at the Tintern pancake race in 2003

...and he won! Mr Ward tosses his pancake in delight after winning the race

Cwmbran Shopping's Jamie Sulway and John Duke in the Pancake Day race in 2004

(L-R) Cwmbran Shopping's Jamie Sulway and Gareth Priest are beaten at the line by Debbie Nurse and Lousia Holloway of Woolworths (remember that?) in the Pancake Day race in 2004

Staff from Cwmbran's Woolworths celebrate winning the Pancake Day race in 2004

2006 now, and back to Tintern, where (L-R) David Yeomans Jr and Josh Richardson, Jason Yoxall and Paul Yeomans, and Kay Ball and Tom Zsigo took part in the three-legged Pancake Race

And it was Kay and Zsigo who came out on top!

Also in 2006, Cwmbran Fire Service representatives Jason Donaldson and Mark Young took part in pancake racing in Cwmbran

In 2007 Courtney Heath, four, and Jacob Russell, three, took part in a pancake race at Acron Nurseries in Newport

(L-R) David Kinnon from Australia, Simon Phillips, Dave Yeomons Jr, and Paul Yeomans compete in the individual pancake race in Tintern in 2007

In Tintern in 2007, Lee Jones of The Anchor team falls behind Simon Phillips of Ellas Shop team

Paul Yeomans, Lee Jones, and Dave Yeomans Jr of The Anchor, who won the Pancake Race in Tintern in 2007