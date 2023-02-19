POLICE made several arrests last night during roadside operations to clamp down on driving offences.
Gwent officers said they had a "busy night shift" in the Monmouthshire area "alongside regular calls" on Saturday.
They arrested a suspected "drink-driver" in Abergavenny, as well as a suspected "drug-driver" in Rogiet.
They went on to seize a vehicle seized in Thornwell, Chepstow, after a driver allegedly failed to stop for police.
Then, back in Abergavenny, officers seized another vehicle after a driver was suspected of committing an "anti social driving" offence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article