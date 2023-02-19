Gwent officers said they had a "busy night shift" in the Monmouthshire area "alongside regular calls" on Saturday.

They arrested a suspected "drink-driver" in Abergavenny, as well as a suspected "drug-driver" in Rogiet.

They went on to seize a vehicle seized in Thornwell, Chepstow, after a driver allegedly failed to stop for police.

Then, back in Abergavenny, officers seized another vehicle after a driver was suspected of committing an "anti social driving" offence.