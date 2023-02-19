South Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Argus it had 11 fire engines at the scene of the fire, which happened in a barn in the Bassaleg area of Newport.

There were also two water bowsers and two aerial ladders deployed in a bid to fight back the flames.

The incident prompted the fire service to ask nearby residents to keep windows shut because of drifting smoke.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire service.

The fire reportedly happened in a barn or industrial building containing wood chippings.

It took firefighters around five hours to get the incident under control, but some crews returned to the scene on Sunday afternoon for a re-inspection.