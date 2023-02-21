STEPHEN DA COSTA, 19, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance at the Friars Walk car park on October 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SHAYE PARFITT, 21, of White Hart Lane, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving with no insurance on High Street, Newbridge, on October 10, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £561 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON THORNE, 48, of no fixed abode, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to stealing doughnuts worth £8 from Greggs on February 11.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

KATE ELIZABETH BARAM, 41, of Queen’s Hill Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 34mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on September 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

ANTHONY BENNETT, 54, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on September 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CINDY MARI BALL, 35, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mill Road on July 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

PATRICK TREVOR WATKINS, 55, of Ty Mynydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way on July 15, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HOLLY WEBLEY, 31, of Marloes Path, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport, on September 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

NATHAN PRINT, 27, of Buchanan Close, Monmouth, was fined £180 after he admitted assaulting a police officer and possession of cannabis on January 27.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DEAN SHIPLEY, 52, of Westfield Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £486 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on September 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

LAURI COUSINS, 35, of Rhiw Melin, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way on September 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANGELA EVANS, 65, of Sunnybank Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £246 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on September 7, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROSEMARY LEWIS, 65, of James Street, Markham, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, on September 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.