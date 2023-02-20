COASTGUARD and helicopters were called into action early this morning in a seach for a high-risk missing person.
The Chepstow team along with colleagues from Portishead and Penarth’s Coastguard’s assisted Gwent Police in the search for the man from the Portskewett area.
Lifeboats and air support were also deployed to search for the missing man at around 2.08am.
The missing man was found inland by the police and the Coastguard assisted with casualty care.
The teams stood down at 8.10am.
