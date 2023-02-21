Emergency services were called to Pentre Tai Road in Rhiwderin on September 6 after reports that Lauren Spruce was “in a very distressed state” and was threatening to kill herself and her child.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Cardiff Crown Court that two friends had reported receiving concerning messages from Spruce in the days leading up to the incident.

Spruce sent one friend pictures of herself crying and a message saying she “couldn’t do it anymore”, while she told another friend she was going to kill herself.

At around 10.20pm on September 5, she sent a friend a picture showing she had facial injuries, and a message which read: “I’m going to do it with me and [her daughter]”, before saying she was going to set fire to her home – and that her daughter and dog would be outside.

Just after midnight, another friend received a Snapchat message from Spruce which read: “I set a fire”.

Lauren Spruce set a bean bag on fire in a room where her young daughter was with her. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

Officers reported “a very strong smell of smoke” when they arrived at her home.

Spruce was found by her bed, next to a leather bean bag with cushions and bedding piled on top of it, while her young daughter was on the bed.

“Miss Spruce was trying to set alight to the leather puff with a lighter,” said Ms Yeo.

The fire was brought under control, and officers said her daughter was “unharmed” and “not distressed”.

Spruce told officers “I didn’t want to kill [her daughter], I just wanted to kill myself”, and went back inside the building and started punching a wall.

An officer went in with her, and she punched him and then kicked him in the torso. On her way out of the house, she “headbutted a concrete wall,” Ms Yeo said.

Lauren Spruce was found trying to start a fire by the bed which her daughter was lying on. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

“It’s something she regrets very bitterly,” said William Bebb, in mitigation.

“The defendant was suffering with her mental health at the time.”

Mr Bebb said Spruce wanted to access the support available from the community mental team upon her release.

The court heard her daughter had been placed in the care of Spruce’s mum, and that the defendant would have “supervised contact” going forward.

Lauren Spruce piled bedding on top of a bean bag and tried to set it alight with her infant child in the room with her. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

Judge Jeremy Jenkins sentenced 26-year-old Spruce to 12 months in jail for arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, and two months – running consecutively – for assaulting an emergency worker. These were suspended for two years.

She must also complete 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement – working with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service – and 100 hours of unpaid work.