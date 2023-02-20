Gavin Chesterman, 31, deliberately used his Vauxhall Astra car as a battering ram at the Royal Oak in Pontypool.

He had intended to hit Luke Palmer, who jumped out of the way, but instead struck Lauren Bull who was forced under the front of the vehicle which crashed in to railings.

Gavin Chesterman

Chesterman was jailed for more than three years after he pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told him: “On January 29, 2022, you drove in a dangerous and outrageous manner.

“Whatever your grievance against Mr Palmer, that was no excuse for you going into your car in a drunken state, driving it without its lights illuminated and then driving it quite deliberately at Mr Palmer intending to inflict really serious harm on him.

“If you had hit him and he’d died, you would have been charged with murder.”