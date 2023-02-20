A POPULAR card and gift shop set to close its doors after 10 years is staying open for a little while longer.
Independently-owned Doodlebug opened in Cwmbran's North Walk in 2013 - but announced earlier this month it would close for good on Saturday, February 18.
But now the store has announced it will stay open for a week longer, and will now close on Saturday, February 25.
Co-owner Charlotte Little of Doodlebug. Picture: Newsquest
In a Facebook post the store said: “The Doodlebug Closing Down Sale has been extended by one week to Saturday 25th February 2023.
“Discounts on gifts including: Jellycat, Joma Jewellery, Chilly’s, Studio Ghibli, Peter Rabbit, Snoopy, Peanuts, Moomin, Harry Potter, Lily-Flame, East of India and more.
“Big discounts on greetings cards includes Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
“Catch us while you can.”
The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of well-wishers and disappointed shoppers.
In response to the post Sarah Hathaway said: “Hoping to get down to you this week, so sad you’re closing but good luck with your new venture.”
