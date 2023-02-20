Staff at Emma Bridgewater, who have begun painstaking work on the pieces, are expecting the collection to see “big demand” from collectors, royalists and members of the public who are keen to own an item that marks the historic moment.

The collection includes small plates, a teapot and a half-pint mug.

The factory in Lichfield Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, has close ties with the royal family.

Staff at Emma Bridgewater are expecting the collection to be popular (Image: PA)

The now Princess of Wales, Kate, visited the works in 2015.

On a tour of Stoke-on-Trent and Middleport Pottery, the then Prince Charles unveiled a plaque designed by Emma Bridgewater commemorating his visit to the Prince’s Trust in Hanley two years after Kate’s visit.

Charles also visited the works in 2010 with the Queen Consort, the then Duchess of Cornwall.

For years the factory has been creating porcelain designs to mark important royal events, including most recently for the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

King Charles' coronation takes place in May (Image: PA)

The King’s coronation is the first of a British monarch in 70 years and in response to the event, the pottery’s designers have produced the sponge-printed motifs for which the brand is well known, as well as lithograph transfers, ahead of the big day on May 6, 2023.

Stephen Beeston, head of production at the pottery, said: “It’s very special, we have a longstanding history and tradition in the pottery industry of commemorative royal events.

“It’s been a pleasure to be involved in marking King Charles III and the coronation.”

The coronation collection consists of a half-pint mug, a small plate and a teapot. (Image: PA)

He added: “We are expecting a big demand and probably, if history is anything to go by, with the events that we’ve marked before, it will account for a big part of what we’re doing.”

Mr Beeston said Charles has previously visited the factory, alongside the Queen Consort, in 2010, while the Princess of Wales had a tour in 2015.

He added the royal family “held a very special place here in our hearts at Emma Bridgewater”.

The King has also visited the nearby Middleport Pottery four times since helping save it from closure in 2011.

“He does have an interest in everything that we’re doing,” said Mr Beeston.

“The pottery industry has a longstanding tradition producing commemorative ware that goes back probably to the mid-17th century.

“We have the heritage here, we have the expertise, and we’re very proud to be associated with the royal family.”

Prices include £19 for a plate, £23 for a mug and £80 for a teapot.