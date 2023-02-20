The financial pressures and backdrop to the budget is clear for all to see.

The Welsh Government’s budget is worth up to £3 billion less over the three-year spending review period than when it was originally announced, with the 2023-24 draft budget worth up to £1 billion less. Wales also faces a £1.1 billion shortfall in funding as a result of the UK government’s post-EU funding arrangements.

Protecting those most vulnerable is crucial.

Two important areas need to be looked at: extending free school meals in the school holidays and improving the Educational Maintenance Allowance.

Since that debate I'm pleased that the Welsh Government have agreed to review EMA, which will include looking at the eligibility thresholds and whether the allowance can rise in line with inflation.

Welsh Government has announced it will increase student maintenance support by 9.4 per cent for the 2023-24 academic year. The average full-time Welsh student can claim £10,710 in maintenance grants and loans, which will rise to £11,720. This will apply to higher education students from Wales, who began a course on or after August 1, 2018.

Newport is one of three cities across the UK chosen to pilot the NSPCC’s new project; Listen Up, Speak Up.

The workshops are available either face-to-face or virtual, with the campaign aiming to give adults practical advice on what to do if they’re concerned about a child.

Challenging what you should do in certain circumstances and listening and explaining who to contact if you’re concerned about a child or need support yourself.

Whether a child in our own family or the wider community, we all have a role to play in protecting children and young people.

Myself and my team took part in the training earlier this month and it takes less than one hour.

If you are involved in a community group or organisation and you are interested in taking part, please contact Emma Motherwell: emma.motherwell@nspcc.org.uk or call 0203 772 9884.

As always, if there is anything at all I can help with related to the Senedd, or if you have any issues or concerns, please get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call: 01633 376627.