Jack was killed at a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8, 2021, by an American XL Bully named Beast – which weighed more than eight stone by the time it was 15 months old.

And now celeb vet Marc Abraham, talking to our sister title in Brighton The Argus, has called for a change in legislation to prevent further attacks.

Mr Abraham said American XL bully dogs are "status symbols" rather than pets and can be used as "weapons".

"These dogs are a nightmare when they are in the wrong hands," he said.

Marc Abraham said the system of dog control in the UK needs to be reformed

Marc Abraham

"And the trouble is, very few people have the right hands."

Two people were jailed in June last year following Jack Lis' death.

Brandon Hayden, 19, had admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death; while Amy Salter, 28, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Hayden, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, was sentenced to six months in a young offenders institute for both of the two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. He also recieved a sentence of four years and six months for the offence of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

The three sentences were to be served concurrently.

Jack Lis

Beast was shot dead by armed police officers following the attack.

Shortly before Christmas, an 83-year-old woman died in hospital as a result of the injuries she received in an alleged dog attack at a house on Heol Fawr, close to the where jack died.

Mr Abraham was speaking following two attacks in Brighton in recent weeks.

In recent years, bulldogs have been bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds and large, muscular frames.

A BBC investigation found that the breeding of such a dogs has become a lucrative market, which can have links to organised crime.

An American bully dog. Clipping ears like this is illegal in the UK, but some people have them imported after their ears are clipped (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Animal welfare charity RSPCA has warned that criminals are breeding and selling these dogs to launder money and make huge sums, often at the expense of animal welfare.

Mr Abraham said that the system of dog control in this country needs to a complete overhaul.

"Banning breeds will not change anything," he told The Argus.

Both the ownership and breeding of pit bulls were banned in the UK by the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991.

He continued: "Pit bulls were banned years ago.

"Adding breeds to the Dangerous Dogs Act wont change anything because people will just find another breed with a slight variation."

But Mr Abraham stressed that the dogs are not to blame, but rather "irresponsible" owners.

"These dogs have low frustration thresholds, he said. "Coupled with the fact they often aren't exercised enough because they are status dogs, they can act dangerously.

"Genetically, they are compromised in terms of communication with other dogs and then they are trained to be killers."