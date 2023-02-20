AN ARMY bomb squad was called in after a suspicious device was found in Cwmbran.
The suspicious device was discovered in Ty Pwca Road on Sunday afternoon.
The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was called in, examined and removed the object.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “No risk was posed to members of the community, and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism.”
