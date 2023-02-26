It is the brainchild of young entrepreneur and colour expert Harrison Rabbitt, whose unique vision has led him to open a stunning new studio where everyone is made to feel welcome.

Previously opening his first Studio on Bridge Street in the autumn of 2019, a few months before the global pandemic, Harrison’s hard work has led him to grow and expand his business despite the adversity.

Speaking to our sister magazine Voice, Mr Rabbitt said: “The pandemic posed new challenges and although it was difficult for many businesses, it really emphasised the importance of the hair and beauty industry and how it can benefit one’s mental health, and how there is the need to look after each-other and ourselves.”

“From my experience, people have not just missed the hair services, but the social aspect to hairdressing too and how it makes you feel.

"We feel that there is no other relationship quite like the one between somebody in the hair and beauty industry and their client, as it is ultimately based on trust. There’s a bond that is built, as we are by their side through every step of their lives, good or bad.

"When I opened in 2019 I did it completely blindly.

"I genuinely didn’t know how it would go. I only had a handful of clients and Newport was a new territory for me.

"It was scary at first, however the clients came in quickly and before I knew it, my books were filled with not just with anyone, but the best clients I could have possibly hoped for.

"I have been absolutely blown away by the response I’ve had, and I sometimes still can’t believe it.

“Once the lockdowns were officially over, the business continued to grow rapidly. This showed me that there was a gap in the market for luxury hair services in Newport.

“By the spring of 2022 I was on the hunt for a larger premise and once I spotted 45 High Street, it was love at first sight.

"I couldn’t believe my luck that such a beautiful premise in such an amazing location was available, and I am ecstatic that after a lot of hard work and some good luck my plans have come together and my dreams have become a reality.

“The character of Newport Arcade is so beautiful. The shop windows are so impressive, with the gigantic windows filling the space with so much natural light, which is the perfect environment to do hair in.

“My clients often compliment the look of the new studio and how welcoming and comfortable it is.

“I had so much fun designing the interior and branding.

"I must admit I am a perfectionist when it comes to the design element, which could be tricky at times, but I am absolutely thrilled with how it has all come together. I am also incredibly lucky that my dad is an extremely skilled tradesman, who worked tirelessly to bring my vision to life - thanks Dad!

“Getting the perfect team together for the new salon was crucial too, which is why the hiring process was so important.

"I needed to find like-minded individuals who are creative, passionate about what they do, but also have similar values to me and share the same vision of the business. You know, to be inclusive, kind, compassionate and non-judgemental.

“It is so important for me to be in an environment where we all support and uplift each other. And I am so happy to say that I have the most wonderful team I could have ever asked for.

“We are all so different and every person offers a different uniqueness. However, we all come together when it comes to lifting each other up and supporting each other. We collectively have created such a great working environment - it really is something special.

“The response since opening at our new studio has been fantastic and I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and wonderful comments.

"It’s incredible for me to see my team grow over the last year too, especially as they continue to learn new skills and build confidence in the amazing work that they do.

“We have found balayage and foil services to be very popular and we offer complimentary consultations to clients so that they can let us know what colour service and cut and style they would like, and we can offer advice and work out a realistic plan to help them achieve their goals.

“We always allot ample time for each client and serve them delicious refreshments so that they can relax and enjoy the experience.

“We offer advice on hair care between appointments so that clients can get the best out of their new colour and style. We stock premium brands for hair care including Olaplex and KMS for clients to purchase.

“As a brand ambassador for Pulp Riot, I frequently travel up to London to be educated with the latest techniques and to stay up to date with the latest colours and styles.

"Pantone’s colour of the year has been announced and is Viva Magenta - a fun and vibrant colour that falls into the red category. We tend to find that the colour of the year trickles down into salons, so we can expect to see people playing about with their versions of this beautifully vibrant colour throughout the year ahead - bring it on!

“For 2023, the continued trend of shaggy styles like ‘wolf’ or ‘butterfly’ cuts seem to be consistently growing with popularity with our clients.

"People are really enjoying the freedom that comes with these highly textured cuts. But we are starting to see some short-textured bobs come back on-trend too. We’re having a lot of fun with these new cuts!

“Since opening last July, it seems like there’s a new independent business popping up every week.

"It feels like we’re surrounded by a hub of unique entrepreneurs, which has breathed new life into Newport city centre.

"Newport Arcade is virtually full of new indie traders and it’s an absolute joy to walk through. Along with Newport Market, it’s well worth a visit, you will be surprised how amazing it is.

“The Newport High Street is such a wonderful place to be. The architecture and history are second to none. And it’s so refreshing to see it develop, especially since the resurgence of Newport Market, as well as hearing people be so positive about it.

“The first eight months in our new home has been absolutely fantastic and we’re very hopeful for what the future will bring. We look forward to welcoming one and all through our doors.”

The studio is open on Tuesday to Saturday from 9am until late.