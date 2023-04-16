FOUNDED in 1961 by Joan and Bruce Miller, this Newport family-run business has grown exponentially over the past 60 years to become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of sewing machines and equipment.

Some people may remember the family store that was located at Clarence Place, before the Millers relocated to their purpose-built factory building at Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate during the mid-nineties.

Robert Miller, along with his wife Angela took over the family business from his parents in 1978, and now in the present day, the couple are joined by their daughters Nicola and Victoria, and daughter in-law Samantha.

With the company continuing to grow, the Miller family and its 28 strong team now supplies the very best in sewing machine products in the industry to big name companies worldwide such as British Airways, Dr Martens, the BBC, the HM Prison Service, and online personalisation giant Moonpig to name but a few.

Products range from entry level sewing and embroidery machines to be enjoyed at home for personal use, to large scale industrial print to garment machines that businesses can use for mass production.

High quality brands on offer include the very best from Bernina, Brother, Janome, Babylock, Elna, and more recently Pfaff, as well as many others.

Their extensive showroom, which is located on the first floor within their building at Queensway Meadows Ind Est, is a haberdasher’s dream, full to bursting with everything that you need to create.

Friendly and attentive staff are on hand to answer any questions that you may have and can easily demonstrate how to work the variety of machines on display.

Since the 1960s, the Miller family has been associated with the word quality, not only for the products that they offer but for the excellent customer service that they provide, it is this foundation on which the company has been built.

Expert product knowledge and many years of experience of working with sewing machines allows them to give the very best impartial advice when it comes to choosing the right equipment to suit the needs of their clients, whether it’s for commercial or domestic use. Using the equipment themselves on a daily basis, they have first-hand experience on the products on show, and can efficiently recommend the very best machine to meet your individual criteria.

They are not about the hard sell, as they know that choosing the right sewing machine is an investment - this wonderful team is more interested in helping you pick something that will do what you want it to and also last.

New for 2023, the Millers have launched a brand-new quilting showroom to display an exclusive range of Grace quilting machines. J & B Sewing Machine Co Ltd are the sole UK distributor for all things Grace, as you won’t find these machines just anywhere. They additionally stock a wide variety of quilting frames to attach to your existing sewing machine, where you are able to freehand intricate quilting designs with ease.

Prices range from £100 upwards at entry level to state-of-the-art industrial machines in the thousands, and for people just starting out - especially small to medium businesses - finance is also available.

Not only will this team help you make an informed decision, but they also offer creative courses to help you get the most from your machine. Simply check the website or social media pages to see what courses are available throughout the year for 2023 (remember to book now for their many extremely popular quilting projects).

Their after-care service is impeccable too, any problems just give them a call. Plus, if your existing machine is in need of maintenance, whether you’re looking for new parts or repairs, J&B Sewing Machine Co Ltd is home to a team of professional, factory trained, sewing machine technicians. They can easily source parts for most makes and models, both for domestic and commercial use machines.

So, whether you’re a novice to sewing or a professional looking to upgrade to new equipment, make sure to visit the Miller family and their expert team at their showroom on Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, which is located behind the Land Rover Garage past Cineworld at the Spytty Retail Park.

They also have a Cardiff showroom for domestic machines at Unit 4a, Gripoly Mill, Sloper Rd, Cardiff CF11 8AA.