THE views from the festival garden overlooking the mountains, the artwork inside and out, the delicious homemade food, the music, the stage, it’s overwhelming and such a sweet ambience.

Fabulous artwork adorns the walls both inside and out, hinting towards its mystical local legends. You must experience the Cwmcarn hotel and its restaurant the Fork & Tune to truly understand the atmosphere that it conjures up, it’s a perfect setting for nights out and special occasions with delicious food, cosy drinks with friends, an awesome music venue and a great place to stay with the friendliest of people.

The village of Cwmcarn is only 12 minutes from Newport and 20 minutes from Cardiff and is famous for the Forest Drive. It’s surrounded by picturesque Welsh mountains that house biking and hiking trails.

The Festival Garden at the Cwmcarn takes advantage of these mountains by perfectly framing the views, its name comes from the true festival vibe that literally runs through your veins as soon as you step into the magical creative space.

And then there’s the owners of this social hub Vinny and Anja, these guys are one of a kind! A fun-loving couple who invites you to spend some quality time with family and friends this spring at The Fork & Tune, the fabulous restaurant that is another special part of the whole experience.

Vinny & Anja have transformed this once traditional Welsh pub into a vibrant communal hub for food and live-music lovers who share a passion for real-authentic festival style food and music.

The accommodation proved to be so popular that, cyclists, mountain bikers, hikers and even foragers come to explore the incredible hills and trails of Cwmcarn Forest and use the venue as a base of operations.

Demand has led to them launching the spanking new luxury en-suite rooms, that even have a hot tub overlooking the rolling hills and forests.

Known for being one of the best live music venues in South Wales, the Fork & Tune is also known for its food and drink - Vinnys Caribbean Coconut curry is an absolute must if it’s your first visit to the Fork & Tune, if you’re lucky, he gets the Chai pot brewing, a firm favourite for years at Glastonbury festival tipi fields.

The Sunday lunch draws families from all over, where people of all ages can enjoy a five-star dinner with a twist, vegan and vegetarian dishes in abundance also.

Open Thursday to Sunday - something’s always going on, whether its Bad Movie Club for fans of films so bad it’s hilarious! Comedy club, Open Mic nights or exclusive performances for rising bands and artists such as NOOKEE, HENGE, DACTYL TERRA.