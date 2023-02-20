Live

Police called to incident on Bedwas Bridge in Caerphilly

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The Police have been called to an incident on Bedwas Bridge, Caerphilly.
  • According to Stagecoach all local Caerphilly bus services are delayed.
  • Bus services to Newport are also affected.

