BUS services in Newbridge will be affected all this week due to a road closure.
Bridge Street, by Newbridge Comprehensive School, will be closed from 8am until 3pm from today, Monday, February, until Friday, February 24.
The closure will affect 151 & 5 Stagecoach services.
Both services will be divert via Crumlin, then onto the A467 they will then resume the normal route.
