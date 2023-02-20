BUS services in Newbridge will be affected all this week due to a road closure.

Bridge Street, by Newbridge Comprehensive School, will be closed from 8am until 3pm from today, Monday, February, until Friday, February 24.

The closure will affect 151 & 5 Stagecoach services.

Both services will be divert via Crumlin, then onto the A467 they will then resume the normal route.