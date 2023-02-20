Firefighters used specialist equipment, including hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire in Machen, Caerphilly.

The fire service says crews tackled the blaze on the ground floor of a two-storey "domestic" property.

The fire happened in the "kitchen area" and "spread into the roof void".

The incident took place just before 3pm on Saturday, February 18 in Commercial Road.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

“All persons were accounted for, and one person was transported to hospital.

“A stop message was received at approximately 4.56pm and crews remained at the scene while dampening down hotspots.”