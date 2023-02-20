The Angel, in Baneswell, has been listed by Paul Fosh Auctions with bids opening at £130,000.

Plans to convert the upper floors of the property into two two-bedroom flats were submitted in October, while there is scope – the agents said – for the ground floor to also be converted, or to remain as a commercial building.

Should the new owner want to keep the downstairs area as a pub, the large bar area is in need of some TLC, while there is also a second large room for patrons, as well as two sets of toilets.

The bar area at the former Angel pub in Newport. (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

Currently, if you head upstairs you come out onto a hallway, with five rooms – one of which was previously used as a kitchen area – and a bathroom on the first floor, and stairs leading up to an attic room. There’s also a cellar.

A Paul Fosh Auctions spokesperson said: “There is scope for the property to remain as a commercial building. Subject to the relevant planning permission this property could provide opportunity for a restaurant, public house or retail unit.”

The second ground floor area for patrons at the former Angel pub in Baneswell. (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions)

Whether returning it to use as a pub or restaurant, or converting it into housing, the interior of the property will provide its new buyer with a project.

The property is in Newport city centre, within walking distance of both the railway and bus stations.

The online auction is due to take place between Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 9. More information can be found at paulfoshauctions.com.