Khaleem Hussain had been released on licence halfway through a six-year prison sentence for his role in a conspiracy headed by brothers Jerome Nunes and Blane Nunes and their mother Angela Collingbourne.

Hussain was spotted driving a suspected stolen Ford Fiesta in Hendre Farm Drive last November when officers signalled for him to stop.

The 28-year-old refused and led them on a pursuit which only ended when he gave himself up after a motorbike rider had driven up alongside him and was handed a bag before speeding off.

MORE NEWS: Child rapist ‘kicked girl’s puppy so hard its teeth came out’

Hussain had nearly been in a head-on collision with another motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction earlier in the chase.

The learner driver had kept on going despite being left with two flat tyres after officers had deployed a stinger device.

Kathryn Lane, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “This was a prolonged event.

“The stinger device was executed, the police used their siren and their blue lights and there were pedestrians in the street.

“The defendant was overtaking, going on the wrong side of the road and he nearly collided with a motorcyclist.”

Hussain, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

The defendant had previous convictions for driving offences, including driving while disqualified.

Gareth Williams, representing Hussain, said: “At least he had the good sense to stop.

“His main point of mitigation is his guilty plea.

“The defendant said he had put other people at risk and will never do this again.

“He’s let his family down and he is somewhat remorseful.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told Hussain: “You’d mounted a pavement to try and avoid the stinger device but it pierced two offside tyres.

“You didn’t stop despite having deflated tyres and you were almost involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist.”

He added: “You drove through residential streets and you had no control because of the two flat tyres.

“You created a high risk of harm to others.”

The court was told Hussain had been recalled to prison for being in breach of his licence conditions for being involved in the drugs conspiracy and will serve the rest of that six-year term behind bars.

The defendant was jailed for 10 months for the driving offences and banned from driving for three years and five months.