The company has unveiled four new high-quality, sustainable warehouses at it's site at St Modwen Park Newport.

The buildings, which total 116,000 sq ft, have been built to meet growing demand from businesses looking to expand their operations but have been restricted by a chronic undersupply of space across the region.

A 17,000 sq ft warehouse has already been taken by adhesive manufacturer Ureka Global, with three further spaces ranging between 24,000 – 43,000 sq ft available for businesses to occupy immediately.

Mark Snow, senior development director, at St Modwen Logistics, said: “There is currently an acute shortage of space across the South West and South Wales, yet research last year showed that this region saw the UK’s biggest increase in equity investment among SMEs, making buildings of this size in Newport ideal for growing businesses looking to stay in the area.

"Newport is also proving to be an attractive for businesses from nearby cities, as we saw recently with Ureka Global. This family-run business from Bristol will join a number of leading businesses who are already at the park and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Alex Nunn, managing director, Ureka Global, said: “After a period of sustained growth, we are incredibly excited to be moving into our new building. Having access to the M4 and wider motorway networks is critical to our business and, having looked at various locations, it quickly became apparent that Newport was the perfect spot for us.

“This move will allow us to bring all of our stock under one roof and ensure we are able to continue delivering for our customers to help them out of whichever sticky situation they find themselves in.”

The warehouses takes St Modwen Park Newport to around 345,000 sq ft of warehouse space and is already home to Amazon, Genpower, CAF and Mitel. Phase 4, which comprises an additional 263,000 sq ft of best-in-class logistics space, is due to complete in the summer.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see St Modwen investing in speculative builds at St Modwen Park Newport. This reflects the confidence they have in Newport as a city, recognising our fantastic connectivity, availability of workforce, and the great quality of life we can offer.

“The fact that the new units have already attracted interest demonstrates this confidence is well placed, and we’d like to welcome Ureka Global to Newport. The new jobs and investment they bring enhances our reputation as a place to come and do business.”