Caine Morse and Zulfkar Sheblan – known as Ziddy – are among the five most wanted criminals on the run, according to Crimestoppers.

The pair are wanted over allegations of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

Caine Morse is wanted over allegations of supplying large quantities of heroin and cocaine in and around the Cardiff and Newport. (Image: Crimestoppers)

It is believed they were both part of a serious organised crime gang in South Wales, conspiring with others within the UK and abroad to supply large quantities of heroin and cocaine in and around the Newport and Cardiff areas.

A bounty of up to £5,000 for each of the men is being offered for information Crimestoppers receives exclusively which leads to the men’s arrest.

Zulfkar Sheblan is believed to be part of a serious organised crime gang in south Wales. (Image: Crimestoppers)

Morse is aged 20-25 with dark hair and has links with Cardiff and Dubai, while Sheblan is described as around 5ft 10ins, aged 30-35, with black hair, and has links with Cardiff, London and Dubai.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “These wanted individuals have managed to evade justice for too long.

“They are a danger and need to be found.

The five most wanted men in Britain. (Image: Crimestoppers)

“These fugitives could be living or hiding near you, so if you recognise any of them, please contact us urgently.

“If you’re interested in a reward of up to £5,000, ask for a unique reward code when you contact our charity.

“Call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or fill in our simple and secure anonymous online form on our website.

“Nobody will know you contacted us. Tell us where they are and whilst we’ll protect your identity, you can help protect your community.”

Among the other five fugitives are Ishmael Farquharson from the West Midlands, who is accused of the murder of 16-year-old Sekou Doucoure in Birmingham last July; Ron Domi from Bedfordshire and with links to North London, who is wanted in connection with child rape; and Malek Zafar from Kent, who is wanted in connection with an attempted rape in the Tonbridge area in 2018.

You can find out more, or report any information anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 tor via crimestoppers-uk.org.