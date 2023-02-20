POLICE and ambulance crews were called to a medical emergency on the roads today, Monday, February 20.
Gwent Police confirmed they received a call in the afternoon, with a man having to be taken to hospital
The incident happened near Bedwas Bridge, Caerphilly. Police were on the scene on the B4600 Bedwas Road (Bedwas Bridge Roundabout).
The A468 was partially blocked with queuing traffic both ways.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received the call around 1.10pm of a medical emergency.
"Our officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service."
“The road reopened, and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
