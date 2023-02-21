Alfred Howells, 70, from Pontypool subjected his victim to a catalogue of appalling historical sexual abuse, which started when she was just a little girl.

Prosecutor Matthew Roberts said the defendant carried out sickening violence to ensure his victim did not report his crimes and made a chilling threat.

MORE NEWS: Masked knifemen who tied up widower during terrifying burglary jailed for 32 years

Howells had “kicked her puppy so hard some of its teeth came out” and hinted he would push her off a cliff and “make it look like an accident”.

Speaking after the defendant was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court, the victim, who has lifelong anonymity from being identified, told the Argus: “I hope he dies in prison and I hope he suffers in there every day.

“He’s just a horrible person and he’s made my life Hell.

“I never thought I would see this day and never thought I would be believed.

“Gwent Police have been brilliant throughout and I would like to thank them for everything they’ve done.

“I am pleased with the sentence he got.

“I’m just going to try and get on with the rest of my life and live it the best I can.”

Details of Howells’ horrific abuse emerged during his sentence hearing and how it went on for years.

He had used a scarf to gag her during one rape before throwing her a £10 note and had “smiled and smirked” at her during some of the sexual assaults.

Howells, of Newman Road, Trevethin, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and two charges of indecent assault

He had a previous conviction for child rape against a different girl and was jailed for six years in 1991.

The court heard that despite admitting the offences there was the contradiction that he is still in denial and claims he didn’t commit them.

He told his barrister Marian Lewis his guilty pleas were entered “to get the matter over with”.

She said at least that had “spared the victim the ordeal of giving evidence in a trial”.