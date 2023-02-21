The borough had previously had a joint policy with neighbouring Blaenau Gwent Borough Council, but the public protection partnership between the two authorities has now come to an end.

As a result Torfaen has been required to have its own policy, with a draft having been set out to explain when and how the council will use powers to issue fines or prosecute individuals or businesses.

The council’s licensing committee has approved the draft policy for the enforcement of licensing regulations.

Council officers are also reviewing the existing policies as part of the work to prepare the draft of the new policy.

Dan Morelli, Torfaen’s head of public protection, said the draft policy hasn’t been subject to a public consultation as the previous policy had been consulted on in 2017 and there are no “substantial changes”.

But Mr Morelli said the updated policy does included civil parking enforcement policies which weren’t previously specifically referenced.