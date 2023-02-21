Nansi Salkeld is to retire as head of democratic services at Torfaen Borough Council at the end of March, having worked for the authority for 21 years.

The responsibilities of her role, which involves supporting the administration of the council’s various meetings and supporting councillors in carrying out their responsibilities as members of the authority, will now fall to Jason Lewis, the council’s director of corporate services.

The democratic services committee agreed Mr Lewis should be designated as the head of democratic services, with Welsh councils required to name a senior officer to the role.

Mr Lewis’ salary is at pay band 16-17 which ranges from £80,847 – £96,150 per year but Torfaen council has said there is no financial implication to redesignation of the title which will have to be formally approved by the full council.