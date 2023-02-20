Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by dead on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on Saturday, February 11.

Two 15-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with her murder.

In Newport tonight, February 20, a vigil was held for Brianna outside the city centre’s Westgate Hotel.

Dozens attended the sombre affair organised by Adam Smith, chairman of LGBT+ group Pride in the Port.

Speakers included Cllr Laura Lacey, LGBTQ+ champion for Newport City Council, Katie Soloman, a pride transgender engagement officer, and Priest Sarah Jones, but the person who stole the show was Tom, representing Newport Youth Council.

Tom made an impassioned speech describing how the transgender community will not be made afraid by what happened to Brianna.

“We cannot go back to that Saturday and we cannot stop it,” said Tom.

“We will all be living with a feeling of vulnerability, insecurity and fear, but they should know that the trans youth in Newport will not be afraid. We will fight and we will fight until there is nothing left to fight for.”

(A vigil held outside Newport's Westgate Hotel)

(Members of the trans community show solidarity)

(A woman prays for Brianna)

(Dozens showed out in support)

Speaking at the event, Cllr Lacey said: “I stand with you as a friend and an ally.

“The NCC value our LGBTQIA+ community and we will continue to work to ensure your safety and inclusivity. Know you are welcomed and loved.”

Watch the video below as Priest Sarah Jones says a prey for Brianna

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“She was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

(Brianna's body was found on February 11)

(Brianna was described by her family as fearless and strong)

The two 15-year-olds appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink, where Judge David Aubrey KC fixed a trial date for July 10, with the case expected to last about three weeks.

He remanded them both into youth detention accommodation ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 2.